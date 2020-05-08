MIDDLETON, WI - Mary F. Mateychuk (nee Pivovarnik) age 96, of Middleton, WI passed away in Wisconsin on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1923, in Whiting, IN, the daughter of John and Theresa Pivovarnik. Mary is survived by her sister, Rose Beaulieu of Whiting, IN, sister-in-law, Fumiko Mateychuk of Virginia; daughters, Barbara McCambridge of Virginia and Patti (Glen) Schiltz of Wisconsin; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John; son-in-law, Jim McCambridge; grandson, Walter; siblings, Louis (Mary), John (Mary), Ann (Zig) Puzon, Martha (Lawrence) Letellier, Ted (Marilyn), Theresa (Luke) Crnjak and Victor; brother-in-law, Laurence Beaulieu; in-laws, John , Adela, Joe and Walter Mateychuk and Marie (John) Krutilla. Mary worked for Standard Oil, The Fayette Shop and Burgers Supermarket. On September 3, 1949, she married John Mateychuk Jr.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited visitation of ten people at a time, will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN. Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, John at St. John's Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mary's name to St. John the Baptist Church in Whiting, IN or St. John Bosco Church in Hammond, IN. Love you mom and say, "Hi" to dad.