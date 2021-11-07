Sept. 24, 1952 - Nov. 1, 2021

LOWELL, IN - Mary F. Zarych (nee Rick), age 69, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Mary is survived by her children: Jonathan (Linda) Zarych and Jennifer (Tim) Storen; brothers: Vincent Rick and Dennis Rick; sisters: Gloria (Mark) Timblin and Rose (Steve) Weess; and special friends including: Pam, Linda and Nan.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Erwin and Ruth Rick.

Mary was a member of St. Edwards Church in Lowell, IN. The family would like to give a special "Thanks" to friends and neighbors who looked out for Mary over the years.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 8, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 AM DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to Fresenius Medical Care Foundation.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.