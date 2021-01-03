LOWELL, IN - Mary Felder, 92, of Lowell, IN passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Threasa (Ricci) Santell; daughter-in-law, Jan Nassau-Felder; grandchildren: Kim (Luis) Ramos, Matthew (Deidra) Felder, Elizabeth (Scott) Jackson, Alice (Scott Gesiakowski) Santell; nine great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister, Barbara (Mike) Erdelen. Preceded in death by her husband, Forrest; sons: Robert and Thomas.

Mary was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Lowell. Visitation, Wednesday January 6th from 12:00-2:00PM with Funeral Service following at 2:00PM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet. www.sheetsfuneral.com

** Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED **