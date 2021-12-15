GARY, IN — Mary Felton, a former Gary official and beloved matriarch, transitioned to eternal life on December 8, 2021, at 74. Mrs. Felton held key positions with three successive municipal administrations, including Chief Accountant and Director of Grants. She served as the Finance Administrator for the Calumet Township Trustee and on the boards of the Gary Public Library and Gary Community School Corp. She owned an accounting firm, Felton & Associates. A fixture in her community, Mrs. Felton served as a precinct committeeperson, registering thousands of voters. She was also a member of the NWI Corvette Club.