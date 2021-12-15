Mary Felton
GARY, IN — Mary Felton, a former Gary official and beloved matriarch, transitioned to eternal life on December 8, 2021, at 74. Mrs. Felton held key positions with three successive municipal administrations, including Chief Accountant and Director of Grants. She served as the Finance Administrator for the Calumet Township Trustee and on the boards of the Gary Public Library and Gary Community School Corp. She owned an accounting firm, Felton & Associates. A fixture in her community, Mrs. Felton served as a precinct committeeperson, registering thousands of voters. She was also a member of the NWI Corvette Club.
Mrs. Felton was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Ree and Dock Miller, and siblings: Elaine, Harold, Clara, Dock Jr., Willie Sr., and Eldora. Mrs. Felton's memory will be cherished by her brother Tommy Miller of Gary; her sons: Walter Jackson Jr. of Detroit, and Melvin (Lauren) Felton II of Los Angeles; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.
Wake: Thursday, December 17, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Family hour: 5:00-7:00 PM at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME. Funeral: Friday, December 18, 2021 at East Glen Park Church of Christ. Viewing: 9:00-11:00 AM. Service at 11:00 AM. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com