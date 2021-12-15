 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Felton

Mary Felton

Mary Felton

GARY, IN — Mary Felton, a former Gary official and beloved matriarch, transitioned to eternal life on December 8, 2021, at 74. Mrs. Felton held key positions with three successive municipal administrations, including Chief Accountant and Director of Grants. She served as the Finance Administrator for the Calumet Township Trustee and on the boards of the Gary Public Library and Gary Community School Corp. She owned an accounting firm, Felton & Associates. A fixture in her community, Mrs. Felton served as a precinct committeeperson, registering thousands of voters. She was also a member of the NWI Corvette Club.

Mrs. Felton was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Ree and Dock Miller, and siblings: Elaine, Harold, Clara, Dock Jr., Willie Sr., and Eldora. Mrs. Felton's memory will be cherished by her brother Tommy Miller of Gary; her sons: Walter Jackson Jr. of Detroit, and Melvin (Lauren) Felton II of Los Angeles; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and her many nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.

Wake: Thursday, December 17, 2021 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Family hour: 5:00-7:00 PM at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME. Funeral: Friday, December 18, 2021 at East Glen Park Church of Christ. Viewing: 9:00-11:00 AM. Service at 11:00 AM. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge delays case against Mich. suspect's parents

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts