Mary Fields
WOODBRIDGE, VA — Mary Fields, 90, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Destiny Bible Church located at 1920 E. Columbus Drive in East Chicago, IN. Visitation two hours prior to services.
Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. Live streaming will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. CST and can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com or Divinity Funeral Home facebook page.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.