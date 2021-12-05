Mary Frances Barker (nee Martin)

Jan. 31, 1924 - Nov. 30, 2021

CLARKRANGE, TN/HIGHLAND, IN - Mary Frances Barker, age 97, of Clarkrange TN, formerly of Highland passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Mary is survived by her four children: Ricky (Sandra) Barker, William Barker, Claudia (James) Barker and Sheila (Lee) Bartoloitti; four grandchildren: John (Misty) Barker, Andrea (William) Ogle, William Doring and Heidi (Joseph) Schettino; two step-grandchildren: Susan (Melissa) Doring, Tammy (Amy) Michaels; three great-grandchildren: Violet, Teddy and Luna; one brother, Floyd (Mary) Martin, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Vaughn G. Barker; parents, John and Millie Martin; nine siblings: James, Lawrence, Anabell, Frank, Rosie, Phebe, Pepper, Della, and Treva.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Followed by a graveside service at 12:00 p.m. CST at Fair Oaks Cemetery, Fair Oaks, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.