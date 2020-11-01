 Skip to main content
Mary Frances Patterson (Opat)

Mary Frances Patterson (Opat)

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Frances Patterson (Opat), age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at her daughter's home in Arlington, Texas. Mary was a superstar mother and grandmother! She shared her love of games, reading, music and laughter with her family and many friends!

Mary lost her beloved husband, Frank 26 years ago. Frank and Mary are survived by their 3 daughters: Kathleen (Michael) Ciastko, Eileen LaPosa and Maureen Barber; seven grandchildren: Andrew (Vanessa) and David (Rachel) Ciastko; Brian, Matthew and Amy LaPosa; Mitchell and Melanie Barber; and four great grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Hammond on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

