Mary Francis Doyle

She is survived by her mother Kathleen Loktu, sister Christine (Jay) Thomas, nephew Patrick Thomas, and niece Margaret Thomas. She graduated from Munster High School and later Indiana University in Bloomington. Mary was an avid animal lover and volunteered for the Anti-Cruelty Society. She loved to ski and run; she completed the Chicago Marathon as well as several other smaller runs while raising money for charity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to PAWS Chicago or Hospice of the Calumet Area.