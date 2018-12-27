CROWN POINT, IN - On December 20, 2018 Mary G. Henry, age 50, loving wife and devoted mother passed away at home after a long struggle with cancer. Mary was born February 29, 1968 and graduated from Resurrection High School in Chicago, IL. She earned a Bachelor of Science (Math) from Northern Illinois University and a Masters in Science (Math) from Northeastern University. Mary taught high school mathematics for 24 years with the last 18 at Thornton Fractional South in Lansing, IL. She dedicated her life to her family, friends and students. There are not enough words to describe the impact that she has made on so many lives. Mary will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, Paul; her two dear children: Zachary and Caitlin; her parents, Raymond and Margaret (nee Brady) Stancy; her siblings: Joseph, Daniel (Vickie), Thomas (Amy), Robert (Tracy), Patricia Cantore (Marc) and Peter (Nicole); her in-laws, Richard and Janet Henry; sister-in-law, Laura Bailey (Scott); along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to be mentioned.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 28, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 DIRECTLY St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mary has asked for donations to the Thornton Fractional South High School 18500 Burnham Ave. Lansing, IL 60438 Scholarship Fund to the Attention: Mary G. Henry Scholarship Fund. www.kishfuneralhome.net