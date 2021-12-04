SAN CLEMENTE, CA - Mary Garbett, a lifetime homemaker, died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the age of 103 in San Clemente, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas G. Garbett Sr, in 1984 and her son Thomas G. Garbett Jr. in 2003. She leaves behind her daughter Cheryl, whom she lived with for the past 5 years in San Juan Capistrano, CA and her sister, Julie Balberchak of Kingston, PA, plus several nieces and nephews.

Mary was born to Metro and Eva Sopp in Larksville, PA. She was the third oldest of 9 children. With her husband and children she moved to Highland, Indiana in 1955 and resided there for over 60 years. She was very active in the Griffith United Methodist Church, a member of the Highland Branch of the Purdue Homemakers Extension, and a member of the Ladies of the Nile. She was always involved in various charity fund raising events. Mary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball.