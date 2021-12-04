SAN CLEMENTE, CA - Mary Garbett, a lifetime homemaker, died on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the age of 103 in San Clemente, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas G. Garbett Sr, in 1984 and her son Thomas G. Garbett Jr. in 2003. She leaves behind her daughter Cheryl, whom she lived with for the past 5 years in San Juan Capistrano, CA and her sister, Julie Balberchak of Kingston, PA, plus several nieces and nephews.
Mary was born to Metro and Eva Sopp in Larksville, PA. She was the third oldest of 9 children. With her husband and children she moved to Highland, Indiana in 1955 and resided there for over 60 years. She was very active in the Griffith United Methodist Church, a member of the Highland Branch of the Purdue Homemakers Extension, and a member of the Ladies of the Nile. She was always involved in various charity fund raising events. Mary was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football, basketball and baseball.
Healthy until age 102, she did not go without a fight. She broke her hips three times in a three month period. During the final 8 months she was admired by her caregivers for her feisty attitude and great sense of humor. She was a woman of endless energy and known for serving delicious baked goods and excellent canning skills. Character, kindness, integrity, and a love of animals were just a few of the aspects of a life well lived that she exemplified. Mary will live forever in our hearts and memories.
A private family burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, Crown Point, IN where she will join her husband and son on December 6, 2021. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME in Highland, IN will arrange the internment.