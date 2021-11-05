 Skip to main content
Mary (Gilbert) Pittman

Dec. 12, 1937 — Oct. 31, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Mary (Gilbert) Pittman, age 83 of Portage, IN passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born on December 12, 1937 in Portage, IN to Wallace and Allie Gilbert.

Mary is survived by two daughters: Susan (Jeff) Morley-Mueller, Julie (David Binkley) Pittman; two granddaughters: Melissa (Luke Winner) Mueller, Jessica Mueller; step-son, Chris (Jen) Pittman; two brothers: Jimmy (Candy) Gilbert, Don Gilbert.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Pittman; and her parents.

Per Mary's wishes no services will be held at this time. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - Portage Chapel. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.

