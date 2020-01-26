EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mary Glover, 75, of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. She was well-known in the community and her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her son Dylan Glover. Mary leaves to cherish her memories her children Milton, Tywan Celeste, Dushawana Glover and LaTanya Johnson; grandson Davion Johnson; six sisters; one brother and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.