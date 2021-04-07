Mary Godoy (nee Pantoja)

Mary Godoy (nee Pantoja), 96, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 1, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her loving children: Del Godoy (and grandcat, Bella), Christina (Thomas) Felix, Joseph Santos (Sandy) Godoy Jr., Susan Godoy and Richard Mota; grandchildren: Shirley Ann (Luis) Camacho, Christine (Elvis) Rodriguez, Nicole Kozel Godoy, Tonya (Mark) Shea Pierce and Todd Williamson; and great-grandchildren: Sydnie, Gabriel, Arianna, Christian, Alexis, Isabella, Morrissa, Lenon, Jake and Brooke. She is preceded in death by her brother, Carl Pantoja.

She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew her.

She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery with her family and friends by her side. Donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

For more information, please visit www.mycalumetpark.com.