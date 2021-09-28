Mary Grogno (nee Gnjatovich)

Aug. 19, 1932 - Sept. 24, 2021

Mary Grogno (nee Gnjatovich) was born August 19, 1932 to Janja and Dane Gnjatovich of South Chicago. Mary peacefully passed away during the early morning of Friday, September 24, 2021 at the William J. Riley residence at the age of 89.

Mary was preceeded in death by her parents, Dane and Janja Gnjatovich, her beloved husband, John Grogno, sister Martha Orlich and brother-in-law George Orlich. She is survived by her brother Milan and wife Carol Gnatovic; their children: Cheryl Trikur, Carrie Gnatovic Manning, Mark Gnatovic, and Cathy Gnatovic Kraemer; niece Jan Orlich; nephew Joe Orlich and his children: Nick Orlich, Joe Orlich, Courtney Orlich; and great-grand nephew Nathen Orlich.

Mary graduated from Bowen High School and went on to work for US Steel until she retired. Mary was an active servant and member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing and South Chicago. Mary was also a member of Knjeginja Zorka Circle of Serbian Sisters, Serbian Seniors Club, Serb National Federation Lodge. Mary loved Bingo!

Funeral Services Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500 186th St., Lansing, IL 60438. Mary will lie in state at church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment Cedar Park Cemetery. Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, Chicago, IL.