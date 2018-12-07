MUNSTER, IN - Mary H. Spear, formerly of Hammond and Dyer, IN age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 1, 2018. Mary is survived by her children, John (Judith) Spear, Kathleen (Thomas G.) Hocker and Anthony Spear; grandchildren, Thomas A. (Catherine Buksar) Hocker, Amanda (Ryan Rodney) Spear and Matthew Spear; great grandchildren, Shannon and Kathryn Hocker. She is preceded in death by her husband, John P. Spear Jr.; and her brothers and sister.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 12:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. Mary will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN.
Mary was the executive assistant to the vice president of Earl Scheib Auto Painting. She was a member of St. John Bosco Parish. Mary was the president of the Residents' Association of Hartsfield Village Assisted Living. She participated extensively in activities at Hartfield. She enjoyed craft work, reading, puzzles of all types, and socializing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her kind and strong spirit. The family would like to thank the residents and staff of Hartsfield Village and the caring staff of the Cardiovascular Intermediate Care Unit at Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in Hammond or the Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated Hospicecalumet.org.