Mary H. Szmutko (nee Miller)

Dec. 29, 1926 - July 20, 2022

AVON - Mary H. Szmutko (nee Miller), age 95, of Avon, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

Mary is survived by her children: Lisa (Jim) Gundy, Joseph (Clover) Szmutko; treasured grandchildren: Jeffrey (Arianne) Hartsell-Gundy, Ashleigh (Jonathan) Cooper, Cecelia Szmutko, Sarah Szmutko; adored great-grandchildren: TJ and Ellie Cooper; sister-in-law, Linda Miller; brother-in-law, Don Szmutko; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Szmutko; parents: Felix and Angela Miller; step-father, George Schneider; sister, Ann (Joseph) Jandura; and brothers: John Miller, Michael (Margaret) Miller, Stephen (Evelyn) Miller.

Mary worked for the School City of Gary for 42 years in the Department of Research and Development. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital in her free time. Mary was a lifelong member of Zenska Jednota, the Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and Holy Trinity Parish in Gary, IN, St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Gary, IN, and St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN. Mary was a strategic and sly scrabble and pinochle player. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. Mary loved dancing with her husband, Joe.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E Joliet St., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Kevin Huber officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to the Deaf Services branch of Tradewinds.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.