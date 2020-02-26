Mary Helen Iemmolo

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Helen (MH) Iemmolo, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George; children, Lisa (Greg) Huber, Julie (John) Woods, Camille Iemmolo, and Jon Wyville; grandchildren, Sarah Huber, Zachary (Colleen) Huber, Meridith (Spencer) Mansfield, Katie Woods, Wythe Woods, and Helena Wyville; and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Leo Welsh, Claire, Elise, and Ellie Huber, and Ramona and Oona Mansfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orson and Maggie Curtis; brother, James Curtis; and son, Paul Iemmolo.

Mary Helen attended Jackson High School in Jackson, MI, and went on to graduate from the Henry Ford Hospital of Nursing in Detroit, MI, and became a Registered Nurse. After graduation, she moved to Honolulu, Hawaii where she met George, who was in the Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor. They were married in 1956 and headed off to New York City. Mary Helen loved to read and learn about other cultures. She embraced the opportunity to travel and lived in multiple states and visited seven countries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}