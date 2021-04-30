Mary Helen Thrun Lewis

Mrs. Lewis graduated from Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso, Indiana, and attended Valparaiso University. On May 20, 1944, she eloped to marry Donald Forrest Lewis. She was a secretary to a general in the Army during WWII. She and her husband were one of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisees. Colonel Sanders himself taught them how to make his Original Recipe chicken using his secret herbs and spices, although they never divulged his recipe. They were recognized for 32 years of service and having five Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in Mishawaka and South Bend, Indiana. She was very devoted to her family and very proud of her family ties to the American Revolution and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She and her husband retired to Florida in 1990. She would walk the beach for hours collecting shells. She moved to Brandon, Mississippi, in 2006, upon the death of her husband, to live with her daughter and son-in-law.