GARY, IN - Mary Helen Willis Halliday passed away at the age of 85 years old on Sunday, November 21, 2021 from a long-term illness. Born in Columbus, GA and, raised in East Chicago, IN.

Mary was a Superintendent Secretary for Inland Steel. She was a devoted member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Gary, IN and attended Marquette Park United Methodist Church in Gary, IN with her daughter weekly.

She was married to Charles C. Halliday for 45 years and they had four incredible children, two boys and two girls. She was also a resident of Gary, IN for 56 years where they made a home with their four children.

She leaves, to cherish her memory sister Barbara Willis, East Chicago, IN; daughter, Judy (Fredrick) Halliday Brown; son, Charles J. Halliday; son, Mark K. Halliday; daughter, Lynne (David) Bethel; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her dear caretaker and niece Milette Thomas; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM with Funeral Services immediately following at 11:00 AM at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago, IN. 46312 with Pastor Leah Peksenak, Officiating.

