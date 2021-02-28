LOWELL, IN - Mary Hulsey, 57, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday February 24, 2021. She is survived by her siblings: Barbara Hulsey, James (Coleen) Hulsey, Robert Hulsey, Susan (Douglas) Sullivan, Donald (Monique Larsen) Hulsey, numerous nieces and nephews and her fur baby, George. She was preceded in death by her parents, George "Budd" and Jean, brothers, William and Richard, and god-son Donald Joseph. Mary was a personal banker at Chase Bank for over 40 years, was a passionate leader and active committee member of the Lake County 4-H club, and lately was its Treasurer. Visitation, Thursday March 4, from 4:00-8:00, with Funeral Services, Friday 11:00a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Sherburnville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lake Co. 4-H. www.sheetsfuneral.com