Mary I. Coffman

CROWN POINT, IN — Mary I. Coffman, age 88, of Crown Point, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. She is survived by her son Joseph (Darlene) Coffman; daughters: Susan (Jack) Johnson, Lori (Mark) Willoughby, and Cheryl (Adam) Gilbert; grandchildren: Joseph Jr. (Trish), Keith (Nicole), Greg (Kate), Michelle (Jed), Kelly (Nate), Jessica (Mike), Robert (Kayla), David (Chelsie), Kara, and Jacob; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Kathy (Jim) Dinges, brother Phil (Jeanne) Govert; sister-in-law Leanor Bandura; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Coffman; brothers: Dick, Jim, Ken, Joe, and Fred, and sister Pauline.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at St. John Evangelist Day Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Mary enjoyed playing Pinochle and played in a club for many years. She was an avid bird enthusiast, lover of flowers, and never missed Jeopardy or Wheel of Fortune. She loved to watch her grandchildren compete in various sports. Mary was also steadfast in her Catholic faith, as evidenced by her love and care for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com.