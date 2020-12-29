CROWN POINT, IN - Mary J. Bizanes (nee Thanos), age 91, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Mary is survived by her children: Bill (Maryann) Bizanes and Suzanne VanCleef; grandchildren: Maria (Jon) Allen, John (Jourdan) Bizanes, Nicole (Jeremy) Klekot, Mary Allison (Michael) Kassing and Bill (Stephanie) VanCleef III; great-grandchildren: Faye and Grace Allen, William Bizanes and Zoey Klekot. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter, Faye Sellis; grandson, Damen; son-in-law, William VanCleef Jr.; parents: Mikel and Fannie Thanos; brothers: John, Nick and Angelo Thanos.

Mary was a lifelong member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a member of Daughters of Penelope Mentor, Chapter #81.

Private services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in Mary's name to Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410.

