SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary J. Czapla (Hap) of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago, is now in Heaven, dancing and enjoying everlasting life with those loved ones who have gone before her. Mary passed away March 27, 2021 after serving as the matriarch to a blooming branch of the Hap family tree. Growing up in East Chicago, she met Frank Czapla at a community dance. He took her hand and led her to the dance floor. After that first Polka, the two were inseparable for 47 years, until his death in 1996. The couple raised four children: Frank Czapla (Nelson Otano), Christine (Steve) Hadt, Sue Czapla and Joey Czapla. After Joey's birth and diagnosis of cerebral palsy, Mary's full-time responsibility rested in caring for him until his death in 2002. She took exceptional care of not only Joey but generously helped each of her children with life along the way. She had immense love for her husband, children, grandchildren and lived to see and be loved by her great - grandchildren.
Mary never asked for help, never complained and was always smiling. Anyone who stopped by the Pulaski Place home was treated to delicious meals, and sweet desserts as WJOB or Polka music played in the background. There was always a case of soda on the back porch for those special guests.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St Stanislaus Church, 808 W 150th St, East Chicago, IN 46312, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Friends are welcome to meet with the family DIRECTLY at the church from 9:30 AM till the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Masks and social distancing are required.
She was born to Stanley and Mary Hap In 1927. She was the first of six children: Stanley Jr (deceased) Dolores (deceased) 1st Lt. Edward F. (deceased), Walter (Rita) Hap and Dan (Kathy) Hap survive. She was the "last Czapla standing" of all the Czapla siblings and in-laws- and there were many! Many nieces and nephews enjoyed her kind and generous spirit. She loved being a grandmother to Steven Hadt, Michael (Jen) Hadt, Brian (Christine) Hadt, beloved Thomas Hadt (deceased), Michael Hernandez and Annie Hernandez. Great grand-children: Harper, Hazel, Hadley, Madilyn, Finley and Jacob. She was an auxiliary member of American legion post #369, member of the Polish National Alliance, and lifetime member of St. Stanislaus church. Please omit flowers.