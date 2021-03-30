SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary J. Czapla (Hap) of Schererville, formerly of East Chicago, is now in Heaven, dancing and enjoying everlasting life with those loved ones who have gone before her. Mary passed away March 27, 2021 after serving as the matriarch to a blooming branch of the Hap family tree. Growing up in East Chicago, she met Frank Czapla at a community dance. He took her hand and led her to the dance floor. After that first Polka, the two were inseparable for 47 years, until his death in 1996. The couple raised four children: Frank Czapla (Nelson Otano), Christine (Steve) Hadt, Sue Czapla and Joey Czapla. After Joey's birth and diagnosis of cerebral palsy, Mary's full-time responsibility rested in caring for him until his death in 2002. She took exceptional care of not only Joey but generously helped each of her children with life along the way. She had immense love for her husband, children, grandchildren and lived to see and be loved by her great - grandchildren.