EAST CHICAGO/WHITING, IN - Mary J. Nicksic (nee Tolin) 95 of Whiting, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. She was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Frank S. Nicksic who passed away June 4, 2001; loving mother of Beverly (Cary) Hartley, Ron, Don (Roberta), John and Kimberly (Stan) Balitowicz; cherished grandmother of thirteen; adoring great grandma of sixteen; proud great, great grandma of one; many dear nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Tolin and two sisters, Blanche Laska and Rita Vohs.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Mary Nicksic was born on November 26, 1926 to Michael and Mary (Kurdroc) Tolin in East Chicago. She was a longtime resident of the Roxanna section of East Chicago, where she raised her family and was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1944. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, East Chicago and is a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. Mary loved serving others as she was a waitress at Vogel's Restaurant, Laurer's Steak House and Paula's Restaurant for many years. Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your favorite charity would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400