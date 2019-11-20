In Loving Memory Of Mary J. Paz November 20, 2008 On Her 11th Anniversary in Heaven. Dearest Mama, It's been 11 years now and it still feels like yesterday when we had to say "good bye." Does the pain ease in our hearts? No, it gets less enduring but it will never change. We miss you today as much as yesterday. We have our beautiful memories but you are not here. The holidays come and go but you are not here. We grow older but you are not here. The family grows but you are not here. The things that mattered with utmost importance do not matter that much anymore. We hold you close to our hearts and will always miss you. Enjoy your heavenly life with your children that Our Lord called to be with you this year. Give all of them big hugs and kisses from all of us. Loving and Missing you with all our hearts,
Mag (Santos) Titos, (Barbie) Sylvia, Maddi & of course, Molli