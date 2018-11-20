IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARY J. PAZ NOVEMBER 20, 2008. 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN Dearest Mama: Our beautiful mother, mother in law and grandmother, what can we say? It's been ten long years since you have gone away. You went to Heaven to be with Our Lord, another place we are sure, you are truly adored. All we have are your memories which we cherish everyday, we always smile when we think of the words you would say. We miss you, but we know you are in a better place, however we cannot wait to once again see your face. Many things have changed, but our memories are full of the beautiful times we had with you! Loving and Missing you with all our hearts: Mag (Santos) Titos, (Barbie) Sylvia, Maddi & of course, Molli
