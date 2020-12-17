LANSING, IL - Mary Jachim (nee Iwaniec), age 90, of Lansing, IL, formerly of South Chicago, passed away on December 13, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: Kathy (Mark) Krason and Julie (Mike) Husted; seven grandchildren: Pete Jachim, Tracy (Dave) Missal, Rachel (Joe) Kelley, John and Mike Krason, Riley and Nick Husted; five great-grandchildren: Gabe and Becca Missal; Jackson, Reid and Quentin Kelley. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Eleonora and Jan Iwaniec; brothers: William Radowski, Alex Radowski, Edward Radowski, Stanley Radowski, Harry Iwaniec, sister and best friend, Fran Nowakowski, and dear son, Bill Jachim.

Mary was raised in South Chicago where she was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Parish. It was in South Chicago that she met the love of her life, Stan Jachim. Mary had stars in her eyes when she met Stan; when a friend commented to Mary that she liked "that guy with all those freckles," Mary replied "He has freckles?" Mary and Stan married in 1949 and raised their three children in St. Michael Parish until they moved to Lansing in 1971 and joined St. Ann Parish. She was a member of the Columbian Ladies and Daughters of Isabella. The past few years, Mary would attend early morning weekday mass at St. Ann's, where she formed a special bond with the other churchgoers.