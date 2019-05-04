Mary Jane (Guiden) Crowley
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SIS, MARY JANE (GUIDEN) CROWLEY ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We miss you more than ever, Brother, Ray; Daughter, Carol, Son, Robert "Bud" and Families.
