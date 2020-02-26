MERRILLVILLE, IN - Mary Jane Kerulis (nee Troglio), age 89, of Merrillville, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Mary Jane is survived by her children: Paul (Nanette Akey) Kerulis, Joan Kerulis, Michael (Mary Ann) Kerulis, Gregory Kerulis, Christopher Kerulis, and Katherine (Bryan) Haldeman; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, James Troglio.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and son, James.

Mary Jane was an active, long-time parishioner at St. Andrew Catholic Church. She created a home that was full of love, not only for her family and friends, but for everyone who came to her looking for good conversation and advice or just a listening ear. She lived her life in service to others and is now celebrating a life well lived with loved ones that departed before her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:30 PM.Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Andrew the Apostle, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Services will conclude at the church.