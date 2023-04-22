July 31, 1923 - April 18, 2023

GRAYSLAKE, IL - Mary Jane Kostoff, our beloved mother and Amma, passed away on April 18, 2023, at the age of 99 in Grayslake, Illinois. She was born on July 31, 1923, in Hammond, IN, to Henry and Mary Otto. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Costa; her great-granddaughter, Simone; niece Peggy; nephew Norman; and many extended family members.

Jane is survived by her three children, George (Barb), Mary, and Cathy (Tim); her grandchildren, Carly (fiance Aman), Ryan, Traci (Mike), Kristi, Caitie (fiance Eric) Patrick (Brittany) and Maureen; her great-grandchildren, Jade, Callie, Wolfie and a baby due in September; along with nieces Judy and Jennifer and their families.

Instead of services, we will be celebrating her life all summer long in memory of how close she came to reaching 100 years old. Jane's wish was to have her body donated to AGAillinois.org for scientific research.

Jane will be remembered for her positive and fun-loving spirit, her love of food, her deep admiration for her mother, and her fondness for chatting on the driveway with her neighbors. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but her memory will live on through the many lives she touched.