VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jane Norfleet, 81 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born November 11, 1938 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Tom and Ada (Wells) Eads. She was a prep cook at Porter Memorial Hospital, a member of the Northern Indiana Historical Power Association, organized Blue Grass jam sessions and loved camping and cooking for large groups.

Surviving are her children, Ronald (Sherry) Norfleet of Valparaiso and Janet (David) Joyce of Hebron, KY; grandchildren Lenore (Brady) Sicina, Tracey (Gregory) Kasten, Bradley (Christine) Joyce, Erin (Gregg) Goodrich and Melinda (Josh Hines) Norfleet and 11 great grandchildren that loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis Norfleet, her parents and a great grandson Bennett.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, 3:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St, Valparaiso. Funeral Services will be Saturday, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, Pastor Lynn Gordon officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial Donations may be made to V.N.A. Hospice. www.bartholomewnewhard.com