Nov. 11, 1928 - March 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Jane Schutz-Hopper (nee Greco), age 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Mary Jane is survived by her spouse of 43 years, George H. Hopper Sr.; children: Ronald Schutz, Jeffrey Schutz, Sherri (Steve) Hopper Ortiz, Marlyss (Kevin) Hopper Coats, Lisa Hopper Edwards, George H. (Paulette) Hopper Jr., and Corey J. Hopper; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Bennett; sister-in-laws: Betty Greco and Cathy Schutz; many nieces, nephews, and special friends: Al and Georgene Paulauski.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her first husband, Willard "Bud" Schutz; parents: Tony and Lucia Greco; sisters: Mabel Bunger and Theresa De Paoli; and brothers: Leonard Greco and Mike Greco.

Mary Jane was one of the first female real estate brokers in Northwest Indiana. She was instrumental in starting GNIAR and South County Board of Realtors where she was president. She was office manager for Dan Barrick Real Estate from 1965 to 1979. Additionally, she started Schutz and Hopper Realty in 1979, and joined with Hopper Construction. She was instrumental in selling 172 units at Westwood Estates in Merrillville, Indiana, after which she remained active in the real estate community.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be private for the family.

