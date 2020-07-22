× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Mary Jane Stephens, 70, of Hammond, IN passed away July 19, 2020 in DeMotte, IN.

Survived by her son, James A. (Pamela) Svitek Jr.; daughter, April Hyde, ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Susan; brother, William; father of her children, James Sr.

Mary was quite the joker. She loved to laugh and make others laugh too. She loved Miss Piggy. Mary truly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she thought the world of them.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN. Mary will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. At rest St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Family asks that those attending wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com