Mary Jane VanDerWal-Winter

Dec. 15, 1925 - Oct. 22, 2022

CRETE, IL/LANSING, IL - Mary Jane Winter, age 96, entered heaven to live eternally with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 22, 2022. She was born December 15, 1925, to George and Jennie Molenhouse. On June 14, 1944 she married Kenneth VanDerWal. They had three children: Judy, Shirley and Kenneth Jr. and raised their family in Munster, IN. Kenneth preceded her in death in 1980. She married Richard Winter in 1996 and lived in Lansing until his death in 2012. She resided in Village Woods for the last four years.

Mary Jane is survived by her children who will deeply miss her: Judy and Dave DeGraff and Ken and MariLou VanDerWal; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barb VanKalker (Zeldenrust). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shirley Cook; grandson, David Alan Degraff; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Leroy Bateman; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Evelyn Molenhouse; and brothers-in-law: Herm Zeldenrust and John VanKalker.

Mary Jane worked much of her life, one being owner of her jewelry store in Munster, and years at Gus Bock Hardware in Lansing in the gift department.

Visitation will be at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Ln., Dyer, IN on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Prestriedge officiating. Burial at Skyline Cemetery in Monee, IL to take place Monday, October 31. Memorial contributions may be made to Tibstra House C/O Bethshan, 12927 Monitor Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463.

