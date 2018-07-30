SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Jane Werner, 83, of Schererville, IN passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, John Werner; 5 children, John Jr. (Diane) Werner, Kathy Werner, Jeffrey (Gloria) Werner, Diane (Bradley) Bannon and Carolyn (Jeffrey) Schneider; 13 grandchildren, Brian Bannon (Kayla Bester), Melissa (Jonathan) Spurgeon, Ashley Thomas (Robert Whited), Scott Werner, Joseph Werner, Kevin (Angela) Bannon, Julie Werner, Michael (Kara) Schneider, Stephanie Werner, Andrew Bannon, Nicholas Schneider, Daniel Werner, Jaclyn Schneider and two great grandchildren, Levi Whited and Molly Bannon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hattie Dornhecker, two brothers and four sisters.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dyer, IN. She loved being a grandmother and great grandmother. Her hobbies included playing pinochle, visiting with family, car rides and camping.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 Joliet St. Dyer, IN with Msgr. Daniel Jurek (nephew) officiating. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net