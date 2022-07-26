LANSING, IL - Mary Janet (nee McParland) Sweeney of Lansing, Illinois passed away July 22, 2022, two months past her 89th birthday, the matriarch of a large, close-knit and happy family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David (Don); her parents: John and Gertrude McParland; her sister, Francis; and brother-in-law, Tracy Jones; brother, Thomas McParland; and sister-in-law, Mary; and sister-in-law, Jeanne McParland; brother-in-law, John; and sister-in-law, Annette Sweeney; brother-in-law, Fred; and sister-in-law, Mary Therese Sweeney; and brother-in-law, William.

She is survived by her loving brother, John of Chicago; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Sweeney of Crown Point, IN and her children; Jim, Brad (Kathy nee Judge); and their children: Melissa, Erin (John Sharkey), Colleen (Dr. Joseph O'Connell), and Brad (Jaime Vulbrock); daughter, Maureen (Brian Harvey) and their children: Greg and Allyson (Matthew Wozniak); son, Michael (Tamara nee Leeson) and their children: Ryan, Brandon (Greer nee Robison), Shannon (Joseph Duarte), and Cameron; daughter, Kathy; daughter, Trish (late Barry Finn) and their children: Meghan, Emily, and Garrett; daughter, Mary and her children: Dakota (Thomas Scrementi), Clayton, and Collin Robinson; and son, Tim. In addition to her 16 grandchildren, she has 15 great-grandchildren: Gabrien, Timothy, Aiden, Addy, Isabelle, Maura, Raegan, Shea, Anthony, Sienna, John, Jack, Dominic, Sloane and Clare with another on the way.

She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, neighbors, coworkers, and friends. Grandma Sweeney was a sweetheart, a lot of fun and everybody that knew her loved her. Mary Janet retired from Marshall Fields after 20 years and volunteered at St. Margaret's Hospital, St. Ann's Ladies and Sewing Club, and the Lansing Food Pantry. She and husband, Don, were proud of their South Chicago roots and of their Irish and Catholic heritage. She looked forward to the many family traditions, especially the annual Chili Sauce day. Her life was spent caring for her family. She was incredibly welcoming to friends, the in-laws, their families, the kids in the neighborhood, and her and Don's friends at St. Ann's and the Lansing Knights of Columbus. She was always thrilled to have a house full of family with kids running all over the place.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, DIRECTLY at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 9:00 A.M., followed by 12:00 Noon Mass of Christian Burial. Mary will be laid to rest at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood, Illinois. Due to the current conditions of COVID, masks and hand sanitizers will be available for your convenience, but is not mandatory. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Friends of the Kankakee, PO Box 13, Watseka, IL 60970 or the Lansing Food Pantry at 2990 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438. www.schroederlauer.com