WHITING, IN - Mary Jaroszewicz (nee Janik) 90 of Whiting, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Jaroszewicz who passed away April 17, 2005; loving mother of James, Robert, Patricia (Phillip) Hearne and Nancy Cook; cherished grandmother of Justin Cook, Samantha Hearne Ficalora and Sydney Ramirez; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, John, Peter, Joseph, Anthony and Andrew Janik.

Private funeral services will be held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting.

Mary Jaroszewicz was born on April 1, 1930 in Whiting, Indiana to Andrew and Mary Janik. She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1948. She was a very active member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Whiting, the St. Ann Sodality and is currently a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452. Mary was a very social person. She enjoyed the company of her friends and watching her "soaps". Devoted to her family, Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.