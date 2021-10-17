MUNSTER, IN - Mary Jayne Borjan (nee Kozma) of Munster, IN formerly of Gary, IN, age 92, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on October 9, 2021.

Mary Jayne enjoyed sports, especially basketball, and was a member of the girls basketball team at Froebel High School in Gary. She worked at several Gary businesses including the soda fountain at Broadway Pharmacy, as a rag picker at U.S. Steel Merchant mill, Gold's Children's Store, Lytton's, JC Penney and retired after 20 plus years from The Anderson Company (ANCO). Mary Jayne was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Munster.

Those who knew Mary Jayne delighted in her sense of humor, storytelling and concern for others. One of her true joys was spending time with her beloved grandchildren, Curtis, Shawn and Michael. She enjoyed traveling especially to California, Las Vegas and Washington DC. Mary Jayne enjoyed fresh flower arranging, Bunco, Bingo, writing jingles and poems and the many activities with her friends at her residence at Hartsfield Village. Some of her many interests included classic movies trivia, picture-taking and sending greeting cards to family and friends for special occasions. She was a frequent Red Cross blood donor.