Oct. 4, 1946 - April 26, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jayne Shurr, 76, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. She was born October 4, 1946 to Chester and Ruby (Melton) Nix, and graduated from Portage High School in 1964. Mary Jayne's career took her to Bethlehem Steel, where she would meet Michael Shurr before settling in at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Valparaiso for 25 years as their Employee Trainer. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Valparaiso. Mary Jayne and Mike embarked on a multiyear travel plan designed to take them to all 50 U.S. states and were nearly able to complete task. Only Nevada remained unvisited when health issues interrupted their mission.
On May 25, 1968 she married Michael Shurr, who survives along with their twin daughters Susan (Chris) Nannenga of Valparaiso and Barbara Shurr of Danville, IN; grandsons Justin (Traci) Williams, Alex Williams, Stephen Williams and Robert Shurr; great-granddaughters Addison Carol Williams and Charlotte Mary Jayne Williams; and brothers Chuck (Jackie) Nix and Michael Nix. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A visitation will be held Sunday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 am Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kimber-lee Adams officiating. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.