Mary graduated from Central High School in Clifton, IL and attended The University of Illinois majoring in music. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always attended her families' baseball, soccer, and hockey games and never missed an Illini football or basketball game. Throughout her life, her love of music helped her excel at the piano and led her to direct multiple choirs including The Lake County Noteables and St. Joseph's Church Choir in Dyer, IN. As a teacher, she shared her musical talents with students at Bishop Noll and at St. Joseph's School.