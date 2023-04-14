June 10, 1951 - Feb. 27, 2023
DYER, IN - Mary Jean Jadernak (Marcotte), age 71, passed away February 27, 2023. Mary was born in Kankakee, IL on June 10, 1951 to Laverne and Madeline.
Mary graduated from Central High School in Clifton, IL and attended The University of Illinois majoring in music. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always attended her families' baseball, soccer, and hockey games and never missed an Illini football or basketball game. Throughout her life, her love of music helped her excel at the piano and led her to direct multiple choirs including The Lake County Noteables and St. Joseph's Church Choir in Dyer, IN. As a teacher, she shared her musical talents with students at Bishop Noll and at St. Joseph's School.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her three brothers Robert, Stan and John; and her eldest son, Jason. She is survived by her husband, John, of 51 years; children Elizabeth, Aaron (Nicole) and Aimee; grandchildren Ashley, Jeremy, Joshua, Lili, and Madeline; great-grandchild, Natalie; and sister, Carol Albright.
A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti, 500 Northgate Dr, Dyer, IN 46311, on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., with visitation at 9:00 a.m.