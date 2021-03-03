 Skip to main content
Feb. 9, 1930 — Feb. 28, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jean Wheat, 91, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Janine) Wheat, Terri (Frank) Metroyanis and William (Kathy) Wheat; grandchildren: Jennifer, Jodi, Krista, Jonathan, Laura, Matthew and Michaela; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Kravicz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Warren "Mick" Wheat; parents, Harold and Freda O'Rourke; three brothers, Harold, Bill and Charlie; and sister, Carol Mikuta.

Mary was an avid reader, bowler and Cubs fan. She enjoyed painting and ceramics.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. with Chaplain Joe Mollet officiating. Inurnment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to Dunes Hospice.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

