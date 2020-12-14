HEBRON, IN - Mary Jean Wolfe (nee Herz), age 84, of Hebron, IN passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Avalon Springs Health Campus in Valparaiso.

Mary is survived by her sons: David (Dawn) Wolfe and Donald (Tammy) Wolfe; grandchildren: Amber (Trevor) Hudon, TJ, Trevor, Miranda (fiance Mike Schmidt), Kyle, Connor and Katie; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Hudon; sister-in-law, Jan Wolfe; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents: Louis and Luella Herz; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Wolfe.

Mary was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church in Hebron. She was an avid card player. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family will miss her dearly.

Private Family Services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES in Hebron, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to Dunes Hospice.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.