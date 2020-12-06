Mary Jeanette Ayers (nee Walker)

CROWN POINT - Mary Jeanette Ayers (nee Walker), age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Anthony Medical Center.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alan; sons: Dan (Angela) Ayers of Warsaw and Ken Ayers of Crown Point; grandchildren: Jessalyn (Evan) Duey of Valparaiso, Katelyn (Johnathan) Cannon and Adam Ayers; sister, Judy (Frank) Diehl.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Wilton and Florence Walker; and sister, Roma VanGilder.

Mary was a longtime member of Hillside Community Church in Crown Point for over 40 years, where she enjoyed working with the children. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was very supportive of all her family's activities and interests. Mary impacted her family and community with prayer and service.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Hillside Community Church, 5201 W 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Hillside Community Church with Pastor Josh Landers officiating. Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.