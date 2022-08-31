Mary Jeanette Johnston
May 5, 1938 - Aug. 28, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jeanette Johnston, 84, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 28, 2022, one day after her 61st wedding anniversary. She was born May 5, 1938 in Blanford, IN to James & Mary (Gottardi) O'Neal and graduated from Indiana State University. Mary enjoyed gardening in the large yard that she and Paul tended under a canopy of mature white oak trees. Needlework allowed her to showcase a creative side and gave her indoor activity for winter.
On August 27, 1961 in Clinton, IN she married Paul Johnston who survives along with her sister, Rachel Ann Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Michael O'Neal.
Following cremation at ANGELCREST CREMATORY a private burial of her urn will take place at Adams Cemetery, Valparaiso.