VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Jeanette Johnston, 84, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 28, 2022, one day after her 61st wedding anniversary. She was born May 5, 1938 in Blanford, IN to James & Mary (Gottardi) O'Neal and graduated from Indiana State University. Mary enjoyed gardening in the large yard that she and Paul tended under a canopy of mature white oak trees. Needlework allowed her to showcase a creative side and gave her indoor activity for winter.