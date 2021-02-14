Mary Jo Ann Moyer (nee Jaderberg)

PALOS HEIGHTS, IL - Mary Jo Ann Moyer (nee MarJo Ann Moyer, age 74, of Palos Heights, IL passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stephen "Moses" Moyer. Beloved stepmother to Toby Moyer and Tiffany (Brian) Grund; her grandchildren: Ashlynn and Owen Grund and Tobin Moyer occupied that special place in Grammy's heart. A loving "big sister" to William Jaderberg and Jay "Bobby" Jaderberg (Monica), Mary Jo is survived by her two brothers. Loving, giving, caring aunt to many nieces and nephews and hundreds of friends and relatives who already miss her dearly. She is now reunited with her best friend and husband, Moses and lifelong close friends: Vivian Shavin and Karen Potulny (nee Mata) who also recently preceded Mary Jo in death.

Due to health concerns stemming from the pandemic, a Celebration of Mary Jo's wonderful life will be held at a later date at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road in Lansing, IL with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating.

Mary Jo grew up in Chicago and later Worth, IL. She graduated from Northern Illinois University and later earned her master's degree. She enjoyed a fulfilling 33-year teaching career at Sward, Hannum, Gaddis and Kolmar grade schools in Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123. Over the years Mary Jo made legions of student, parent and teacher friends that she truly valued. She loved traveling, playing online poker and she recently moved into a new home before being hospitalized. Happy times included Harley rides with Moses, backyard swims, attending her grandkids' school and sporting events, casinos, girlfriend trips, lunches and nights out as well as family Birthdays and Christmases. So many will miss this special lady, but we will hold close to our hearts, a treasure trove of wonderful memories with her. www.schroederlauer.com