SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Mary Jo Bailey (formerly Smith and Schlegel), age 77, of Sauk Village, Illinois, passed away surrounded in love with her children by her side on January 11, 2019 at Munster Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana.
Born in Winchester IN on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941, Mary Jo was the beloved mother of Cynthia (Joseph) Panfil, Daniel Smith, Michele Marion and Michael (girlfriend Ginger) Schlegel, loving grandmother of Harley (Zahna) Smith, Joseph (Kara) Panfil, Heather (James) Barham, Benjamin (fiancée Ally) Panfil, Christopher Voss, Lucas Panfil, Robert Marion, III, Brendon Schlegel, Kaitlyn Marion and Tabitha Marion. Mary Jo especially enjoyed her great grandchildren Lily and Benjamin Barham, Lilla Smith, Chloe McKinney and Kayla Panfil. Sabrina McKinney and Jasper Melton held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Daniel Bailey and Ida Mae Bailey nee Laisure, maternal grandparents Wallace Kinney and Onie Mae Kinney nee Lindsey, mother Achsa Bailey nee Kinney, father Orman (Dallas) Bailey, her former husbands Larry Smith and Earl Schlegel, and various uncles, aunts and cousins.
Mary Jo was a graduate of Winchester High School (graduating with honors and and as a member of National Honor Society) and graduated with a Liberal Arts degree from Governors State University. She was active in 4-H, involved in Randolph County IN history gathering, led Girls Scout Troops and shared her love of travel and camping with her children. She spent hours and miles researching and pursuing her passion of genealogy. Mary Jo was intelligent and an interesting conversationalist to those who knew her well. She passed her love of literature (passed on from her mother) onto her children and spent her final days with one of her favorite books at her side (the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon) and listening to her favorite Irish group, Celtic Thunder.
Visitation and Funeral Services Tuesday, January 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 pm at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Our Lil Bit of Heaven Animal Sanctuary (http://bitofheaven.org) in Poland, IN. which was a non for profit and dear to Mary Jo's heart. For more information 219-365-3474 or