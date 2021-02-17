Mary Jo Howell

HAMMOND, IN — Mary Jo Howell, 72, of Hammond, passed away at home on February 10, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Dewey Howell, who says she was the love of his life, proud mother of daughters, Trudie (Tony) Oost and Leeann (Jim Anderson) Howell; cherished grandmother of: Danny (Kelly) Oost, Trever Ross, Alyssa Ross, Chase Oost, Nolan Petree and Cameron Anderson; newest sparkle of her eyes, two great-grandchildren, Jackson Ross and Olivia Oost; always in her heart, her sister, Linda Earl; son in-law, Herbie Ross; sisters in-law, Darlena Kiss and Deanna Erdell; godmother, Bernice Morris; godson, Tony Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Dona Earl; daughter, Dawn Ross; grandson, Jesse Ross; sister, Sharon Bermingham; and brothers, Wayne and Dale Earl.

Mary Jo was a bartender for over 40 years and charter auxiliary member for 37 years, serving as secretary for over 10 years at Hessville Fraternal Order of Eagles #3117. She also was an auxiliary member of Hessville American Legion Post 232 and VFW Post 7881. Mary Jo loved her Indianapolis Colts and always wore her Colts earrings for every game. She loved spending time at their property in Glezen, Indiana. Mary Jo bowled over 40 years at Kenwood Lanes where her relationship began with her husband, Dewey.