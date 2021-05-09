Sept. 25, 1942 - April 14, 2021

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Mary-Jo Kundich passed away peacefully at age 78. Born in Hammond, IN on September 25, 1942 to Walter Luke Clark and Dorothy Mae Dunning. Mary-Jo is survived by her husband, Bernard (Bud) Kundich; her three sons: Steve Kundich (and his wife, Zivil Matta), Robert Kundich and Ron Kundich (and his wife, Heather Kundich); and her sister, Patricia Robinson.

Mary-Jo was the beloved wife of Bernard Kundich for over 57 years and a loving mother to her three boys. As a Grandma, Mary-Jo cherished the time and relationship with her grandchildren, Cole Kundich and Kaeli Kundich.

Mary-Jo and Bud moved to San Jose, CA in 1972 and then to Sunnyvale in 1976 where they raised their three boys. Mary-Jo then went on to earn her Associates degree and was a Medical Assistant for a number of years.

Mary-Jo was a faithful all her life and an active church member at Los Altos United Methodist Church. She was involved in various women's groups and fellowship activities, weekly bible study and other senior adult ministries.

Her passing has left a huge whole in the heart of our family and those who loved her dearly. We all dearly miss her but are comforted by her incredible faith in God.