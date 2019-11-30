{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND, IN - Mary J Allen (nee Simkins), age 84, of Hammond, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She is survived by her son James (Dirca) Allen, brother Carl H. (Dianna) Simkins, Jr., sister Paula Simkins, step mother Pat Simkins, brother Kevin Simkins, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Carl H. Simkins, Sr., and mother Lorene Simkins.

Services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 1920 Hart Street in Dyer on Sunday, December 1, 2019, with visiting from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Burial private.

Mary worked for Union Carbide, LTV Steel, J&L Steel, and Lever Brothers. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching sports. www.fagenmiller.com

