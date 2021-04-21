Mary Johanna 'Joann' Bilse
MUNSTER, IN — Mary Johanna "Joann" Bilse, 92, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021, at Residences at Deer Creek Senior Living Facility in Schererville, IN, due to complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
The foundation of her life was built on her strong religious faith. Her passions were baking, knitting and sewing, as she often created homemade and handmade treats and treasures for both family and friends. But above all, she loved traveling to visit and spend precious time with her children, their spouses and her grandchildren. Our family will dearly miss Mom's quick sense of humor, friendly personality and her loving and generous affection for each one of us.
Mary is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Woody, of Munster, IN; her three children, Barbara (Andy) Omark, of Palatine, IL, Thomas Bilse, of The Colony, TX, and Scott (Christine) Bilse, of Munster, IN; five grandchildren: Andrew (Katie) Bilse, Alex (Cara) Bilse, Anna Bilse (fiancé Jason Foster), Kara (Sean) Warner and Jessica (Kyle) O'Shea; and three great-grandchildren, Cole Warner, Mara Ann Bilse and Hensley Jo Bilse. Mary also leaves a brother, James; and sister-in-law, Elaine Lammer, who she also holds dear; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Lammer; and her dear daughter-in-law, Carole Bilse.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 3:00-7:00 PM with a vigil service at 3:30 PM, and again on Saturday, at the church, from 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Mass. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Michael Yadron.
Private burial at St. Charles Cemetery Fond du Lac, WI. Visitation will also be held for Wisconsin friends and family on Monday, April 26, 2021, at ZACHERL FUNERAL HOME, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, WI, from 3:00-6:00 PM. 'Our family is so grateful for the exceptional and devoted care provided to our dear wife and mother by the nursing and auxiliary staff at Residences at Deer Creek in Memory Support along with the staff of Unity Hospice in Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, our family asks that donations be made in Mary's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net.