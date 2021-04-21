Mary Johanna 'Joann' Bilse

Visitation will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 3:00-7:00 PM with a vigil service at 3:30 PM, and again on Saturday, at the church, from 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Mass. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial offered by the Rev. Michael Yadron.

Private burial at St. Charles Cemetery Fond du Lac, WI. Visitation will also be held for Wisconsin friends and family on Monday, April 26, 2021, at ZACHERL FUNERAL HOME, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac, WI, from 3:00-6:00 PM. 'Our family is so grateful for the exceptional and devoted care provided to our dear wife and mother by the nursing and auxiliary staff at Residences at Deer Creek in Memory Support along with the staff of Unity Hospice in Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, and if so inclined, our family asks that donations be made in Mary's name to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.kishfuneralhome.net.